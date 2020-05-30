About this show

South Bay Musical Theatre is excited to present The Fabulous 40's — Songs of Love and War as a two-night-only original concert production. The director of 2018's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dave Leon, returns in 2020 with a Big Band cabaret collection of classic love and war tunes from the 1940s that became staples of the Great American Songbook. Revisit the era that produced magical melodies like "As Time Goes By," "Beer Barrel Polka," "Bill Bailey," "Blueberry Hill," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Bye Bye Blackbird," "Chattanooga Choo Choo," "Danny Boy," "Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree," "Imagination," "Night and Day," "Over the Rainbow," "Pennies From Heaven," "Route 66," "Singin' in the Rain," "Stormy Weather," "Swingin' on a Star," "When You Wish Upon a Star," "White Christmas," "You Are My Sunshine," and so many more.