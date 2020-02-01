About this show

The Morgan-Wixson's Y.E.S. (Youth Education/Entertainment Series) presents this hilarious musical retelling of the beloved Hans Christian Andersen story. The clueless Emperor in this version loves playing games and challenges his daughter's fiancé to win her hand by beating him at live action chess. Meanwhile, the Royal Fashion Designer is afraid of losing her job to two crafty "tailors" who have some tricks up their sleeves. With song, dance, humor, and a flair for fashion, this timeless story will delight audiences from ages 5 through 105.