About this show

Christopher Boon, a mathematically gifted boy of 15, sees his neighbor's dog lying dead with a garden fork sticking out of it. When he falls under suspicion for killing the dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever. This stunning play is both a mystery story and a fascinating glimpse into being exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.