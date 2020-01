About this show

Pulitzer Prize, New York Drama Critics Circle, and Obie Award recipient David Mamet directs his new play in Los Angeles, scheduled for 10 performances only. The cast includes Fionnula Flanagan, Clark Gregg, Dominic Hoffman, William H. Macy, David Paymer, Rebecca Pidgeon, and John Pirrucello, and focuses on the story of a grisly murder that has taken place in Central Park.