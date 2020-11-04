About this show

The 5th Annual BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre will be a little different this year. But despite the challenges of this worldwide pandemic, we embrace an optimism for the future, continuing to produce theatre that aims to connect us, celebrate our strengths and differences, and enrich our lives. What's on today? Bill Berry's ROSE PETALS AND ASHES, directed by Kelly De Sarla, is one man's adventure through baseball, cockfighting, Russian Soldiers, The Berlin Wall, alcoholism, drug addiction, stealing Steve Martin, attempted murder, actual murder, mint & chip ice cream, mother and son, heaven and hell, three nuns, two crows, one guitar and finally, redemption. Featuring 10 original songs. We know that live-streaming can never replace the human connection that comes from shared space that is so intrinsic and vital to theatre, but safety and health come first. And since we're live online this year, we can even touch the lives of friends on the East Coast and beyond.