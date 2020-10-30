About this show

The 5th Annual Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre will be a little different this year. But despite the challenges of the pandemic, we embrace an optimism for the future, producing theatre that connects us, celebrates our strengths and differences, and enriches our lives. Today? On the heels of Carla Delaney's masterful one woman show VOICES comes her newest offering, WORTH IT! about spiritual abundance and material scarcity. When Casey accidentally stumbles into a new-agey Bank of the Future, operating like Mary Poppins' carpet bag, she begins to realize her self-worth is at the root of her net worth. A first look staged reading, the show will officially open Spring 2021 and includes a post-show Zoom Q&A with Carla. Live-streaming can never replace the human connection so intrinsic and vital to theatre, but safety and health come first. And since we're live online this year, we can even touch the lives of friends on the East Coast and beyond.