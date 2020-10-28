About this show

The 5th Annual BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre, the only FREE Fringe Festival in the nation, will be a little different this year. But despite the challenges of the pandemic, we optimistically produce theatre that aims to connect us, celebrate our strengths and differences, and enrich our lives. What's on today? Sometimes you need to (literally) lose a part of yourself in order to discover who you truly are. Actress Jannica Olin was the stereotypical blonde blue-eyed Swede. Her long hair had always been a big part of her identity. Until suddenly, she lost it all. Jannica's (IM)PERFEKT takes us on a journey of exploring and uncovering that which we think we are, have to be and maybe, ultimately aren't. We know that livestreaming can never replace the human connection that comes from shared space that is so intrinsic and vital to theatre, but safety and health come first. And since we're live online this year, we can even touch the lives of friends on the East Coast and beyond.