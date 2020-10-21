About this show

The 5th Annual BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre, the only free Fringe Festival in the nation, will be a little different this year. But despite the challenges of this worldwide pandemic, we embrace an optimism for the future, continuing to produce theater that aims to connect us, celebrate our strengths and differences, and enrich our lives. What's on today? Actress (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Comic (Oprah), Acclaimed solo artist (Ripe) and nationally touring speaker Wendy Hammers had Cancer. Pancreatic. A year later, she didn't. I BROKE UP WITH CANCER is her inspiring story. The conversation continues with a post-show Zoom Q&A session. You can ask all the questions you want to and even a few that you are afraid to ask. We know live-stream can never replace the human connection that comes from shared space so intrinsic and vital to theatre, but safety and health come first. And since we're live online this year, we can even touch the lives of friends on the East Coast and beyond.