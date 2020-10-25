About this show

The 5th Annual Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre will be a little different this year. But despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Playhouse, now in its 60th year, continues to produce theatre that connects us, celebrates our strengths and differences, and enriches our lives. What's on today? Alice and the Wonderful Tea Party, A winning blend of vaudeville, English pantomime and music hall. DRAMA-LOGUE. Alice returns to the Wonderland of her youth, but will she prevail or are the Cards stacked against her? Will the Queen have a heart attack? Will the tea party come off with civili-TE? Help Alice set things right in this zany musical comedy for kids 2 to 102. We know that live-streaming can never replace the human connection that comes from shared space that is so intrinsic and vital to theatre, but safety and health come first. And since we're live online this year, we can even touch the lives of friends on the East Coast and beyond.