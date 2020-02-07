About this show

The $5 Shakespeare Company earnestly and hilariously exposes the trials and tribulations of doing intimate theater in Los Angeles. Through a fictional down-and-out Shakespeare company in Hollywood, this play examines the significance (and insignificance) of doing 99-seat theater for little-to-no pay when there are more people onstage than in the audience in a town obsessed with film and television. Can art have meaning if it fails to connect to an audience, and likewise can our lives have meaning if we fail to connect with each other?