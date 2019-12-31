About this show

A scrumptious and sumptuous complimentary buffet supper starts off the event, then "on with the show!" as acclaimed Actors' Repertory Theatre brings you a highly entertaining, family-friendly Rudie-DeCarlo musical revue, with prizes, sing-a-long songs, dancing in the aisles, humor, and other delights culled from five decades of Santa Monica Playhouse productions. Finger-snapping '40s jazz, foot-stompin' country rock, Jewish patter songs, romantic ballads — this show has it all! Add champagne, non-alcoholic sparkling cider, hats, tiaras, leis, noisemakers, and surprises, and you have a not-to-be-missed New Year's Eve celebration.