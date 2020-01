About this show

When Steve — a failed marriage counselor — discovers his wife's affair, he's forced to confront his bitterness and belief in love when he becomes therapy leader for a unique group of raging addicts: the very real and very troubled Santa Claus (eating disorder), Tooth Fairy (an overworked thief), Easter Bunny (emotionally unavailable), Leprechaun (bitter, bar fights), and Baby New Year (stressed from living a whole life in a year). This show will make you believe in yourself!