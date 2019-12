About this show

Set on three floors of an old and reputedly haunted Victorian house, the stage is arranged so that the "stairs" are flat and all three floors are on a single level. Inside are assembled a hard drinking tycoon considering buying the property, his wife who is always considering leaving him, his lawyer, the builder selling the house, the tycoon's brother-in-law, and his in-law's fiancee who is possibly running away from the impending marriage...