About this show

This darkly comic musical portrait of Ahamefule J. Oluo's mother builds one story out of many, a journey from Section 8 housing in 1980s Seattle to the mangrove swamps of the Niger Delta to the Clallam Bay Correctional Facility. With stunning new compositions combined with soul-baring stand-up interludes, Oluo explores two intertwining narratives: his mother's life as the white, Midwestern wife of a Nigerian chief and, later, a destitute single mother; and his own journey to Nigeria as an adult to visit his late father's village and discover a family on the other side of the world. The follow-up to Oluo's musical Now I'm Fine, Susan is a story about the failings of men and the endurance of women. It is a crystalline slice of American life; a collision of class, race, bodies, love, and men with bad intentions; a tragedy about the most comically optimistic person on Earth.