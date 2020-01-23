About this show

Hosted by KRTH101 Radio Legend, Brian Beirne, Mr. Rock N' Roll

Surfin' is a faithful recreation of what it would have been like to see the Beach Boys live, in concert, in their prime. The incomparable beauty of their vocal harmonies, the crashing back beat of Dennis Wilson's drums, the soaring surf guitar of Carl Wilson, and the genius of Brian Wilson's music, the uniband choreography, the Fender guitar line-up, the famous custom striped shirts, right down to the black suede Beach Boys boots, it's all here. Surfin' is comprised of five professional musicians — all of whom have played with major rock artists, including one of our members who toured with the real Beach Boys and has been a longstanding member of the Brian Wilson Band.