About this show

SuicideGirls is bringing back a revamped version of the sexiest show on the planet for 2019! The Blackheart Burlesque is unlike any other burlesque act you've seen, filled with pop-culture references, a high-energy indie soundtrack, and the sexiest choreographed strip tease to make your inner nerd explode with glee. Choreographed by one of their very own, the show includes acts paying tribute to Star Wars, Stranger Things, Rick and Morty, Sailor Moon and lots more, in an insanely sexy, reimagined way!