About this show

The mystical tree was ancient long before the plantation grew around it. With roots that have outlived generations and branches extending past the heavens, it has borne witness to heartbreak, slavery, and death. But underneath this same tree, the gentle and expressive James finds a love that feels like freedom with the passionate and rebellious Henry. Powerful and deeply poetic, Sugar in Our Wounds explores the untold story of queer love at a crossroads in Black history.