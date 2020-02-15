About this show

Soulful Cabaret, both a band & experience, has a collective synergy that pulls on the roots of their respective countries of origin (Cuba, Spain, and the Ukraine & US). It's an electric night of soul-stirring music, heartfelt stories & hilarious pater.

Celebrating the success of his debut LP The Story Begins, Billboard chart-topping singer-songwriter-actor Phillip Brandon is thrilled to be making his Alvas Showroom debut!

In addition to being a longtime member of the multiplatinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra, he has also had the opportunity to stretch his full artistic prowess by being the bass soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic (conducted by Gustavo Dudamel), as well as being featured in other artistic works, including the Broadway national tour of The Color Purple. You may have also heard Phillip's voice on the title song for the Academy Award-winning film Get Out, or sharing the stage with the legendary Manhattan Transfer & Take 6!