Garry Marshall Theatre will open its doors for a very special concert fundraiser, Songs for Lincoln, in honor of Lincoln McCoy. Lincoln is the newborn son of actors Josie and Josey McCoy (Zeke in the marshallARTS musical The Root Beer Bandits).

Songs for Lincoln is produced by Charlette Rawls and Richie Ferris in partnership with the Garry Marshall Theatre. The benefit was created by the LA theater community and the families of Josie and Josey McCoy upon the early arrival of their first son Lincoln, born three and a half months premature, and who remains in the NICU.

This very special concert supports Lincoln's fight.

Songs for Lincoln is to be directed by Michael Donovan and performed by many of L.A.'s musical theater talents slated to sing the many songs Josie and Josey sing to baby Lincoln in the NICU. Musical direction by Jennifer Lin, with a special appearance by David O.