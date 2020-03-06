About this show

A feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story!

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community. Featuring original music by Tony®- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!