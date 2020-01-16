About this show

In the early 1900s, Harvard University Observatory hired three exceptional women, Henrietta Leavitt, Annie Cannon, and Williamina Fleming, in jobs called "computers." The observatory wanted to discover the answer to "where do we fit in space?" While prohibited from actually looking through the giant telescope (that's for the men), the women used photographic plates of images gathered by others as their source. The compelling central characters proceed with humor and determination toward their goals, while handling the very contemporary challenge of balancing families and potential romance — and their absorbing scientific quest. What did they achieve? They changed the way we see the universe.