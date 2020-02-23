About this show

A dynamic love story between the fearless Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci and the Greek freedom-fighter Alexander Panagoulis is dramatized in the new play, Show Me a Hero, by Willard Manus.

Fallaci and Panagoulis met in 1974 when she came down from Italy to interview him after the collapse of the military dictatorship in Greece. Panagoulis, who had been imprisoned and tortured for his actions against the Colonels, fell passionately in love with Fallaci, and vice versa. She was by his side when he once again risked his life to gather evidence against corrupt government leaders.