About this show

When her 10-year-old daughter came home from school one March stating she was planning on doing her women's history project on Cher or Janet Jackson, this writer, performer, and cultural herstorian knew something needed to be done. Drawing on diaries, letters, publications, and biographies and combining theater, history, multimedia, audience interaction, and good old-fashioned story telling, She's History! brings to life the true tales of fabulous females, then and now. Going back and forth from the past to the present, Amy Simon poignantly finds the funny as she chronicles the struggles and accomplishments of our unheralded, unknown, and forgotten heroines whose courage and strength inspire her as she raises her two daughters. Celebrate Women's History Month and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment — women WINNING the vote in 1920! It's all there in a fast-paced GALA-PALOOZA honoring Female America.