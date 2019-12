About this show

Bringing together the same source material as The Shop Around The Corner and You've Got Mail, She Loves Me brings the magic of a soaring score to a classic story. Each elevating the other while captivating hearts with the plights of George, Amalia, and their co-workers in the parfumerie. These characters remind us that the most important things in life are not the work or making money, but family, friends and those we truly love.