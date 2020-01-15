About this show

Feinstein's at the Nikko celebrates the return of Bay Area native, celebrated songstress, and Tony Award-nominated performer Sharon McNight.

On November 30, 2019, McNight was honored by the Alexander M. & June L. Maisin Foundation for her lifelong commitment and dedication to the AIDS crisis by having her name engraved on the National AIDS Memorial in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Join one of our favorite performers for this special two-night engagement that will celebrate this prestigious honor.