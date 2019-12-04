About this show

"A feast of hummable tunes, clever lyrics, and a story both funny and heart-warming." — Eddie Reynolds, Theatre Eddys

"An absolute gem of a musical — fresh, clever, spirited and a welcome addition to the canon of holiday perennials." — Chad Jones, Theater Dogs

Scrooge in Love! had its world premiere at 42nd Street Moon in 2015, and our 2016 reprise was a smash hit. Set a year after the events of the Dickens tale, we find a reformed Scrooge looking for his lost love, Belle, and revisiting past, present, and future with hilarious, ghostly friends! Its the perfect holiday show for the whole family.