About this show

Set in Bed Stuy, Brooklyn, three months after the fatal shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer, Scraps is a frequently funny, provocative mash up of poetry, realism, and expressionism that chronicles the effects of his death on his family and friends.

Geraldine Inoa's drama, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, stars Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun, and Denise Yolén. It was filmed live at the Matrix Theatre in 2019.