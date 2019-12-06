About this show

They've taken on '90s film faves like Scream, Cruel Intentions, and Clueless. Now Rockwell: Table & Stage cuts into the absurdity of suburban life with Scissorhands: A Musical Inspired by the Film, a show that's sure to delight fans of the original which starred Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, and Alan Arkin. Based on Tim Burton's modern fairy tale, in a new twist to the classic story, the story follows a synthetic creature with sharp blades for hands who charms an entire neighborhood of normies. You'll appreciate the movie even more after seeing it reworked for the stage at Rockwell in Los Angeles.

Featuring a special holiday preshow by David Terry.