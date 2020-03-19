About this show

"Modeling. That's the plan after I graduate you know. Become the next Iman. College is cute, but I'm thinking about my future realistically."

Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant and the glamorous life that's sure to follow. But her plans and even her very reputation are shaken up when Ericka, a new student who's strikingly beautiful and talented, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter — and Paulina's hive-minded friends.

Winner of the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play and the Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award, School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play is a biting comedy that tackles the universal issues of beauty and self-worth that face teenage girls across the globe.

"The nasty-teen comedy genre emerges wonderfully refreshed in a world it never considered." — New York Times

"Ferociously entertaining and as heartwarming as it is hilarious. Engaging from first minute to last…(even the title is fun.)" — Hollywood Reporter