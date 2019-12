About this show

"Top Ten" — Stage Raw

Having a dream is like running with scissors. Harley, a singer-songwriter whose wife is expecting their first child, has decided to hang up his dream before it destroys his family. On his way to pawn his guitar, he stumbles across the bar where his musical hero, Floyd Whitaker, died. Upon entering, he finds an inhospitable bartender and a single, surly customer who's strumming the blues on an old guitar. How could he resist an adventure like this?