About this show

One woman. Two personalities. A magic whistle with powers of mind control. It's not about being right...it's about winning. Just in time for the start of the presidential primary season, Ryan Raftery returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with his fifth celebrity bio-musical comedy Ivanka 2020. Inspired by the classic film The Manchurian Candidate and the beloved animated film Anastasia, Raftery's latest piece is a satirical commentary on what is arguably the most fascinating political landscape the United States has seen in decades.