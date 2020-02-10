About this show

Perception is everything. Open Fist Theatre Company opens its 30th anniversary season with three programs of short works, performed in rotating repertory, by playwrights renowned for pushing the boundaries of theatrical invention.

Inkblot A: Ghosts, an evocation of the afterlife written and directed by legendary new theater-maker/playwright/monologist John O'Keefe.

Inkblot B: Landscape, Harold Pinter's hypnotic portrait of loneliness in a long-term marriage, coupled with Never Swim Alone, a slyly witty, unexpectedly suspenseful landmark of the Canadian theater by Daniel MacIvor.

Inkblot C: Two plays by Caryl Churchill: This Is a Chair juxtaposes momentous news headlines with scenes of everyday life to sometimes funny, sometimes chilling effect, and Here We Go is an unsentimental exploration of the final stages of life and the mysterious moments that follow in the great unknown.