"Sensational! Rizo makes connections between performer and audience that are impossible in any other context" — New York Times

Seductively peeling back layers of alter ego, Grammy Award winner Rizo explores the delight and trappings of our shadow selves through her own songs along with the tunes of Sasha Fierce (Beyoncé), the Thin White Duke (David Bowie), and Camille (Prince).

Taking a cue from Piaf, Rizo fully embraces the role of chanteuse. In recordings, she is a mysterious figure, a siren ushering you through tableaus of heartbreak, lust, and the murkiness in between. Live, she is an eyeful. Feinstein's at the Nikko is proud to welcome back this singular artist to our intimate nightclub for a special one-night-only event!