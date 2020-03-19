About this show

A new performance installation from CalArts Center for New Performance (CNP) and Duende CalArts, Rasgos Asiáticos explores the fluidity of borders and time, unearthing hidden histories in the historic confluence of China, Mexico, and the United States. The site-specific work in Los Angeles Chinatown's historic Chung King Court includes roving performers and multisensory installations where sight, sound, smell, and touch weave together a topography of remembering. Chinese opera recordings from the 1930s and 1940s serve as touchstones for the project.