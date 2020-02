About this show

Based on E.L. Doctorow's acclaimed novel, with music and lyrics by the Tony Award-winning team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, Ragtime tells the story of three families trying to find their way during the turn of the 20th century in New York City: each struggling with the changing cultural climate in America and each facing the promise of hope and new beginnings in the midst of prejudice and bigotry.