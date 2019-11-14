About this show

Mickey and Duck are two teenage boys trying to make sense of the world in the mess of '80s America. Through the music and culture of punk rock, they patch together a precarious identity, skating (literally) between the demands of an increasingly strict subculture and an authentic desire to break free from convention. A coming-of-age story in the form of a mixtape, Punkplay is a theatrical love letter to loud music, irresponsible behavior, and the beating heart of authenticity we all strive to preserve.