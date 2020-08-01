About this show

Join Christian Contreras, Shaun Lim, and Paul Uhler online through ZOOM as we read Port Authority by Conor McPherson. Directed by Sean Boyd, this initiative is an effort to maintain Social Distancing, while providing the Arts to our local community.

About the Show: The play tells of three interwoven lives, the "three ages of man": Kevin, a boy leaves home for the first time; Dermot is a man who starts a job for which he is unqualified and chosen by mistake; Joe is a widower pensioner and is sent a mysterious package. The common thread is what could have happened, and did not, in the three lives presented.

Please be advised: There is strong adult language in this performance.

Ticket Link (Free): https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1