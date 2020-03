About this show

A very funny modern spin on the Middle Ages that couldn't feel more timely. Clare is just a regular noblewoman living in medieval Italy, trying out hairstyles and waiting to get married…until a man named Francis starts ranting in the courtyard. Based on the real story of St. Clare of Assisi, a play about what happens when your eyes are opened to the injustice of the world around you, and you can't look away.