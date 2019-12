About this show

Point of Passion is a ridiculous and fully improvised homage to the great daytime soap operas of the 1970s. Each week, the veteran cast continues the ongoing drama between the colorful characters that live in Tibbidy Point.

At the beginning of the evening's performance, the cast recaps what happened on last week's episode, and then asks the live audience for suggestions to shape what twists of fate the characters will face this week. It's a wholly unique and hilarious experience.