About this show

Plaid Tidings is a heavenly holiday hit. It tells the story of a lovable, nerdy "guy group" from the '50s and '60s (in the style of the Four Lads, the Four Freshman, and the Crew Cuts) who were struck down in the prime of life and are now sent back to Earth to perform the big holiday concert they never got to perform in life. The show includes holiday favorites such as "Cool Yule," "Let It Snow," and "Joy to the World"; a hysterically funny speed-date version of The Ed Sullivan Show featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks, and the Vienna Boys Choir; and other memorable hits from the era, like "Sh-Boom," "Fever," and "Hey There."