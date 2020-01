About this show

Ram's Head performs the fantastic Broadway hit Pippin as the biggest theatrical spectacle of the year. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin searches for the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. This poignant story explores our need to be exceptional. Inspired by the tenets of Burning Man, our production re-examines the human versus nature paradigm and will address our relationship with the environment, environmental justice, and ecological equity.