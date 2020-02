About this show

Kelly Love, an actress born and raised in Glasgow, moved to the US at the age of 19, single and ready to mingle.

But she unexpectedly she found her soul mate at the age of 22 and was forced to dig deep into her past in order to save her relationship.

Through comedy and drama, this topical one-person show explores the stories of past lovers, self-confidence, and acceptance.

If you enjoy cool accents, therapy sessions, and dick jokes, then this is the show for you.