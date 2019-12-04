About this show

Peter Pan and Tinker Bell: A Pirates' Christmas is a singing, swashbuckling adventure performed in the high-flying style of a British holiday Panto. Take off on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy, and Peter Pan as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers, and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to the Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone.