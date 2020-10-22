In 2020, Black Americans continue to face disenfranchisement, inequality and the constant threat of violent death. In the final week before The Most Important Election in Our History™, as the nation goes to the polls to elect The Most Powerful Man in the World™, BigBlackOctoberSurprise offers a meditation on isolation, imprisonment and imperiled Blackness in America — not only in this year of Covid and insurrection, but throughout a history that began in the holds of the slave ships. From the creative team behind the upcoming BBC (Big Black Cockroach), this new take on the Kafka-inspired reality is yet another metamorphosis, an online hybrid provocation combining live and filmed performance.