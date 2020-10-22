About this show

In 2020, Black Americans continue to face disenfranchisement, inequality and the constant threat of violent death. In the final week before The Most Important Election in Our History™, as the nation goes to the polls to elect The Most Powerful Man in the World™, BigBlackOctoberSurprise offers a meditation on isolation, imprisonment and imperiled Blackness in America — not only in this year of Covid and insurrection, but throughout a history that began in the holds of the slave ships. From the creative team behind the upcoming BBC (Big Black Cockroach), this new take on the Kafka-inspired reality is yet another metamorphosis, an online hybrid provocation combining live and filmed performance.