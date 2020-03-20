About this show

After the success of Piaf! Le Spectacle, producer Gil Marsalla presents a brand-new show highlighting the best repertoire of French music in the world! This spectacular evening is a vibrant tribute to the greatest French songs of the post-war years, and exports the charm and the flavor of PARIS for the whole world to enjoy. Thrilling casting and an exceptional scenic design transport us from Montmartre to the stages of the great Parisian cabarets of the time, presenting a repertoire of the greatest songs of Edith Piaf, Maurice Chevalier, Josephine Baker, Yves Montand, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel, and more.

Performed entirely in French.