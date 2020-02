About this show

A comic spy thriller inspired by the true story of a spectacularly botched US attempt to overthrow Salvador Allende, Chile's Marxist, democratically elected leader. In this new political farce by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA Award winner Mark Wilding (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, Good Girls, Charmed), the CIA enlists an inexperienced, somewhat guileless agent to follow up with a last-ditch, poorly conceived, and wildly dangerous effort to hasten the 1973 Chilean coup d'état.