About this show

Opening Night: The Improvised Musical! is exactly that — a Broadway-style musical that is made up on the spot, based on a single audience suggestion. Therefore, every night is the Opening Night of a musical that has never been seen! Sadly, it is also the closing night, but closing night sounds so very final — and not even this cast can withstand the damage done by weekly wrap parties. Since 1998, Opening Night's cast of veteran improvisers has combined Chicago and Los Angeles improv with the Broadway stylings of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Gilbert & Sullivan, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, resulting in over 1,000 original musicals!

● Voted Best of LA — LA Weekly ● "You'll laugh every time...a comedy machine" — LA Weekly