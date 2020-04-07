About this show

"What a delight it is to enter the world of Once on This Island!" raves the New York Times.

This is the sweeping theatrical power of Once on This Island — the universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

The groundbreaking vision of two-time Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) conjures up "a place where magic is possible and beauty is apparent for all to see!" (Huffington Post). With a score that bursts with life from Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning songwriters of Anastasia and Ragtime, Once on This Island is a timeless testament to theater's unlimited possibilities.