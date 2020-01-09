About this show

Eight years after fleeing their home in Iraq, Noura and her family celebrate Christmas, and their new life, in New York City. But when the arrival of a visitor stirs up long-buried memories, Noura and her husband are forced to confront the cost of their choices; the past they left behind. Inspired by stories from Arab-American women and created in response to Ibsen's A Doll's House, Heather Raffo's Noura charts the intricate pathways of motherhood and marriage — and the fragile architecture of what we call home.