TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

Eight years after fleeing their home in Iraq, Noura and her family celebrate Christmas, and their new life, in New York City. But when the arrival of a visitor stirs up long-buried memories, Noura and her husband are forced to confront the cost of their choices; the past they left behind. Inspired by stories from Arab-American women and created in response to Ibsen's A Doll's House, Heather Raffo's Noura charts the intricate pathways of motherhood and marriage — and the fragile architecture of what we call home.

Show Details