About this show

Imagine you have no name. Imagine every detail of your life story blasted to the public's attention is so badly written that it doesn't resonate with you at all.

No Name is a presentational work of theater, poetry, and dance around the lives of 10 diverse women at 10 distinct intersections of black feminine identity and none of them have names because of their stereotyped state. Given the opportunity, each no name paints the intimate strokes of her true story in her own words. In a chorus of sisterhood and courageous joy, each no name learns how to love themselves and one another past all the ways they've been hurt.

"I cried through the whole play. I felt understood. As black women, this is the mental health message we need right now." — Nadia Richardson, No More Martyrs

"No Name is insightful and filled with a message of sisterhood through the sharing of stories." — Digital Journal